Devve Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (DEVVE)

Devve (DEVVE) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Devve token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Devve has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Devve has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $1.26 million worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Devve Token Profile

Devve’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. Devve’s official message board is medium.com/@devveecosystem. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. The official website for Devve is www.devve.com. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Devve

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 96,443,724.16323902 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.24110858 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,259,750.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.com/.”

