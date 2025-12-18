Leverty Financial Group LLC Sells 315,590 Shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF $TAFM

Leverty Financial Group LLC decreased its position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,590 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 574.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,278,000.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAFM opened at $25.50 on Thursday. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

