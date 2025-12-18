NEXPACE (NXPC) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last Week

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. NEXPACE has a total market cap of $85.55 million and approximately $16.12 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXPACE has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One NEXPACE token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87,222.45 or 0.99925249 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,522.63 or 0.99832514 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NEXPACE Token Profile

NEXPACE’s genesis date was May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 996,159,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,691,736 tokens. NEXPACE’s official website is msu.io. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu. NEXPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@maplestoryu.

NEXPACE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 996,159,582.60978126 with 226,691,735.60978126 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 0.37771001 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $15,883,280.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

