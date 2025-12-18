SoSoValue Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $147.73 Million (SOSO)

SoSoValue (SOSO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. SoSoValue has a total market capitalization of $147.73 million and $11.10 million worth of SoSoValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoSoValue token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SoSoValue has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87,222.45 or 0.99925249 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,522.63 or 0.99832514 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SoSoValue

SoSoValue was first traded on January 23rd, 2025. SoSoValue’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,766,576 tokens. SoSoValue’s official Twitter account is @sosovaluecrypto. SoSoValue’s official website is sosovalue.com.

SoSoValue Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SoSoValue (SOSO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. SoSoValue has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 274,766,576 in circulation. The last known price of SoSoValue is 0.53734215 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $11,390,674.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sosovalue.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoSoValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoSoValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoSoValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

