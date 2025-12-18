KAITO One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.89 Million (KAITO)

KAITO (KAITO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, KAITO has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KAITO token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KAITO has a market capitalization of $120.95 million and $13.89 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87,222.45 or 0.99925249 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,522.63 or 0.99832514 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KAITO Token Profile

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. The official website for KAITO is yaps.kaito.ai. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai.

KAITO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 0.49316019 USD and is down -8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $13,753,526.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAITO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KAITO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

