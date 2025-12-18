Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Releases Earnings Results

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 21.51 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hollywood Bowl Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 15.73%.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 275.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.08. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 231.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 309. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. The stock has a market cap of £459.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 420 target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

