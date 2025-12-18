REVOX Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REX)

REVOX (REX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One REVOX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVOX has a total market capitalization of $459.59 thousand and $309.75 thousand worth of REVOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REVOX has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,222.45 or 0.99925249 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,522.63 or 0.99832514 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

REVOX Token Profile

REVOX launched on May 31st, 2022. REVOX’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000,000 tokens. REVOX’s official message board is readonofficial.medium.com. REVOX’s official Twitter account is @revoxdotai. The official website for REVOX is www.revox.ai.

Buying and Selling REVOX

According to CryptoCompare, “REVOX (REX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REVOX has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,716,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of REVOX is 0.00023388 USD and is down -7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $309,423.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revox.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

