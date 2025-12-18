APF coin Price Tops $0.0840 on Major Exchanges (APFC)

APF coin (APFC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. APF coin has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $71.14 thousand worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APF coin token can currently be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APF coin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APF coin Profile

APF coin launched on April 13th, 2022. APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,357,380 tokens. APF coin’s official website is verdanteurope.com/en. The Reddit community for APF coin is https://reddit.com/r/apf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital. APF coin’s official message board is verdanteurope.com/en/contact.

Buying and Selling APF coin

According to CryptoCompare, “APF Coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF Coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,573,931 in circulation. The last known price of APF Coin is 0.08277834 USD and is down -7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $62,690.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verdanteurope.com/en/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APF coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APF coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

