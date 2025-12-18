UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $331.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.84. The stock has a market cap of $300.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.