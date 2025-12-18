Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.72. Worthington Steel has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $40.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

WS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Worthington Steel from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Worthington Steel by 70.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 48.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

