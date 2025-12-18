JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Shares Acquired by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 3.1% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,382,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,243,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,763,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 243,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,572,000 after purchasing an additional 447,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,343,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 212,407 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

