Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB Stake Boosted by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,473 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $41,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,654,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 269.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 877,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 113.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,589,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after buying an additional 844,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after buying an additional 782,472 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,909,000 after buying an additional 739,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.0854 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

