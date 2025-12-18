Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys 4,173 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $66,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,042.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $951.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $826.51. The stock has a market cap of $985.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,141.73.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

