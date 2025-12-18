Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $75,000 Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,004,424,000 after buying an additional 788,499 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after acquiring an additional 612,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,800,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,979,503,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.25.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $222.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day moving average is $206.53. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

