Lynch & Associates IN Sells 852 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after buying an additional 2,743,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

IVV stock opened at $672.41 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

