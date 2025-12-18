Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 141,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $605.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $622.79. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

