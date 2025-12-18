Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $2.83 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Team Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $46.64 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.1566 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

