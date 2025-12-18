NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 261,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 451,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 198.5% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on NiSource in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $41.21 on Thursday. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $345,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,983.11. This represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

