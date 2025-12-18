Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF $IBTG

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 70,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 47,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

IBTG opened at $22.92 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

