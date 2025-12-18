Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $474.93 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $516.00. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 77.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.89.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

