Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $1.50 Million in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $850.00 to $869.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $904.59.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,116 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $862.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $814.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $755.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $908.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.