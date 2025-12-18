51,935 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 51,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,306,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,597,000 after buying an additional 4,147,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

