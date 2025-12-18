Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 332,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 449.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,525,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,687,000 after purchasing an additional 124,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $146.31 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $150.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.4554 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.