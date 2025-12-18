Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $1.70 Million in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,313 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 35.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 84.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,757 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,133. This represents a 58.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,030 shares of company stock worth $12,240,570. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MCD opened at $318.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

