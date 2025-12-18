Orser Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 375.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,916.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,302.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.83 EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.