Orser Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $285.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.16. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $317.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.4363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

