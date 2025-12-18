Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology accounts for about 3.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 118.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $1,252,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,072.50. This represents a 28.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 43,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $13,300,811.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,013,493.75. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock worth $24,254,008. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $316.01 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $342.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

