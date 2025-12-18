Orser Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Bank of America increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $514.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.40.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $438.42 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $392.89 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.60 and a 200 day moving average of $439.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total transaction of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,300.64. This represents a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile



Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

