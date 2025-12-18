McLean Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 152.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,408 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 5.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $26,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 89.7% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $74.16 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

