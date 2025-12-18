McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $1.93 Million in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,693,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350,011 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 455,084.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,844,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843,278 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,685 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,031,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,873,000 after purchasing an additional 384,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,082,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

