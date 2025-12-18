Orser Capital Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after buying an additional 92,710 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

Nebius Group Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.99 and a beta of 3.83. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

