Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $4.60 Million in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $146.23 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $150.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average of $141.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.