Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $1.34 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,788,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 67,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.34.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3469 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

