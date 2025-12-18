TCP Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 918,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 7.5% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $42,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

