101,224 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 185,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP now owns 284,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.2911 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.