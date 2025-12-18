Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Stock Holdings Lifted by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $21,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

