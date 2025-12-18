iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.72 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 661250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 69,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,403,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,052,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,544,000 after buying an additional 733,152 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

