Currys (LON:CURY) Trading Up 10.3% – Should You Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146 and last traded at GBX 139.59. 118,395,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,569% from the average session volume of 7,094,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CURY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 150 to GBX 166 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 165.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.46.

Currys last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 1.60 EPS for the quarter. Currys had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Currys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.



Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

