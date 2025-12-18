BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.33 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 103918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.5238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKIE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 199,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

