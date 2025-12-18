Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Shares Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) traded down 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.23 and last traded at GBX 1.24. 5,421,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 14,716,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45.

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Mila Resources alerts:

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources (LSE: MILA) is an exploration company focused on advancing high-potential gold and copper mining projects across proven mining regions.

The Yarrol Project, the Company’s flagship asset located in Queenslan’s South-east Goldfields, comprises a 20km mineralised corridor with demonstrated potential for both gold and copper, with exploration campaigns currently underway to expand and define this high-priority target with mineralisation present along its strike.

Mila’s other prominent project, the Kathleen Valley Gold Project, is situated on the world-renowned Norseman-Wiluna Orogenic Belt, and is a multi-mineral endowed project providing Mila with exposure to both gold, copper, and additional lithium -bearing systems identified in the surround region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.