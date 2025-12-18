Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Position Lowered by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1%

VTI stock opened at $330.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $551.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

