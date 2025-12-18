Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 2344627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMN. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aris Mining from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Aris Mining Stock Down 0.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -771.00 and a beta of -0.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aris Mining in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Aris Mining by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

Further Reading

