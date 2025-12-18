Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.35 and last traded at $85.8220, with a volume of 86338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

