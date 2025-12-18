McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $3.39 Million in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 104,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,772,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,673 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,035,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,092 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,198,000 after buying an additional 1,452,290 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,671,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 611,636.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,327,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.