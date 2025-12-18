Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,167 iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHL

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IBHL opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $25.92.
iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
