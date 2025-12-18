Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,167 iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHL

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBHL opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $25.92.

Get iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in U.S. dollar-denominated, taxable, fixed-rate, high yield corporate bonds that are rated equal to or below Ba1, BB+, BB+ and above CC by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch respectively and BBB or equivalently rated corporate bonds, scheduled to mature between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2032 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.