Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,206 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,190 shares of company stock valued at $45,279,001. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $380.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 5.4%

NYSE ORCL opened at $178.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.81. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $512.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.