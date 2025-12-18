1,750 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Acquired by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $815,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,626,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,040,475,000 after buying an additional 751,715 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after acquiring an additional 490,039 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after acquiring an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $73,337,225. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,918. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $291.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.23 and a 1 year high of $296.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.40. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

