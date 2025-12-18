Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF $IBDU

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,401 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDU. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,927,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 901,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

