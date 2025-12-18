Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 17,444 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $121.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

