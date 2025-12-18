Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,590 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up 9.6% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $20,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,956,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,157,548.12. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,395,384 shares of company stock worth $216,284,885 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $168.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.67 and a 200 day moving average of $141.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $190.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The firm had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

